Key issues up for discussion at ASEAN Summit include code of conduct on South China Sea

The conversation on the code of conduct is in addition to the eradication of human trafficking, preparation of a roadmap for Timor Leste’s full membership in ASEAN and signing of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Protocol.

On the cards are also strengthening health architecture, energy security, regional food and financial stability, and digitisation of the economy and the tourism sector.

The three pillars of Indonesia’s chairmanship based on its theme are ASEAN matters, epicentrum of growth, and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

Experts expect Jakarta to show its leadership in tackling some of the region’s most sensitive issues.

“Particularly in the areas of political security issues, people tend to look up to Indonesia, and that's where Indonesia has a special expertise,” said research professor Dewi Fortuna Anwar.

The first ASEAN summit was hosted by Indonesia, which came up with “the most important document”, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, noted Prof Anwar from the Research Center for Politics, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) in Jakarta.

The document forms the regional code of conduct for Southeast Asia, she said.

THE MYANMAR ISSUE

Leaders are set to discuss internal ASEAN matters as well as other key issues within and outside the region.

These include the discussions on crisis-hit Myanmar, and the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus – a peace plan agreed on by ASEAN and the Myanmar junta - which Indonesia has worked hard to push for.