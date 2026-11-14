ASEAN leaders gather in Manila with South China Sea, Myanmar in focus

MANILA: Southeast Asian leaders will gather in the Philippines this weekend for talks, with analysts expecting limited progress on some of the region's most contentious issues, including the South China Sea and Myanmar's political crisis.

The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders' Summit, taking place from Nov 15 to 17, will bring together leaders of the 11-member bloc under the Philippines' chairmanship, with regional security, economic resilience and geopolitical competition high on the agenda.

The gathering comes amid rising protectionism, uncertainty over global trade, and growing pressure on Southeast Asian countries to balance competing interests between Washington and Beijing.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Li Qiang are among the prominent figures expected in Metro Manila, placing Southeast Asia at the centre of diplomatic attention ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov 18.

But despite the high-profile attendance, analysts say the summit is unlikely to produce major breakthroughs on ASEAN's most divisive political and security challenges.

“I'd expect a well-run summit with solid economic results, but not much of a breakthrough on the tough political files,” said Andrew Mantong, ASEAN senior researcher at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Indonesia.