Southeast Asian leaders hold summit, excluding Myanmar coup leader

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Southeast Asian leaders begin their annual summit on Tuesday (Oct 26) without Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew a civilian government on Feb 1, in a rare exclusion for the regional grouping usually known for non-interference.

US President Joe Biden will attend a joint session by video link, but it was likely no one would represent Myanmar at the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

Summit host Brunei has said the bloc will invite a non-political representative from Myanmar but there has been no confirmation of who it might be.

Myanmar's foreign ministry late on Monday said it would only agree to its head of state or ministerial representative, indicating its seat would be empty at the summit.

ASEAN foreign ministers decided on Oct 15 to sideline Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew a government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.