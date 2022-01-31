ASEAN Tourism unveils new tagline designed to capture the region's 'warmth, resilience and sense of fun'

SINGAPORE: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has unveiled a "refreshed" logo and a new tagline for tourism in the region.

With this new branding, "ASEAN aims to capture the warmth, resilience, and sense of fun and adventure that is emblematic of the Southeast Asia region and peoples", ASEAN tourism said in a press release.

The new branding will also enable ASEAN to "continue to market Southeast Asia as a single destination and raise awareness of the region's incredible diversity of offerings that travellers could rediscover once borders open up again worldwide".

The logo consists of ten "spokes", each representing an ASEAN member state, to form the sun in a harmonious balance, the press release said.

The logo is a contemporary take of the sun and symbolises vitality and renewal and conveys a "propelling" movement that speaks of the future-facing aspirations of Southeast Asia.

NEW TAGLINE

"The new tagline of 'A Destination For Every Dream' embodies the concept of diversity and possibilities in travel in this region. With a panoply of historical sights, cuisines, adventures, cultures, natural landscapes, and modern metropolis, everyone can be sure of having their travel dreams fulfilled with a visit to Southeast Asia," ASEAN Tourism said.

"The Southeast Asia region is beautifully diverse in so many ways, from culture and cuisine to natural landscapes and people, and we want to share all these with the wider world," said Oliver Chong, executive director, International Group HQ and Oceania of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the chair for the ASEAN Tourism Marketing Partnership Working Group said.