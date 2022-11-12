US, India upgrade ties with ASEAN to top-level Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships

PHNOM PENH: India and the United States on Saturday (Nov 12) upgraded their diplomatic relationships with ASEAN to Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships (CSP).

This brings to four the number of countries that ASEAN has CSPs with. It is the highest-tier partnership the bloc has with external partners.

US President Joe Biden, who has made Cambodia the first stop on his Asia tour, formalised the agreement at an ASEAN-US Summit on Saturday afternoon.

The enhanced partnership puts Washington on the same level as Beijing, which was granted the distinction last year. Australia has also established a CSP with ASEAN.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the partnership was the basis for both sides to “deepen our cooperation further”.

“We greatly appreciate your personal efforts to be here with us, and to give the relationship with ASEAN a push,” said Mr Lee.

“Today, ASEAN-US relations have achieved a new milestone.”