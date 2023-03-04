Ashes of Thai footballer rescued from cave in 2018 return to family in Thailand

BANGKOK: The ashes of 17-year-old Duangpetch ‘Dom’ Promthep – one of 12 schoolboys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand in 2018 – returned to his family in Thailand on Saturday (Mar 4), following his death and funeral service in the United Kingdom last month.

The ashes were delivered to his parents at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok by Kiatisuk Senamuang – a former striker and head coach of Thailand’s national football team – whose non-profit organisation Zico Foundation helped Duangpetch obtain a scholarship to study at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire last year.

He was found unconscious in his dorm room on Feb 12 before passing away a few days later.

His body was cremated in Leicester on Tuesday. The funeral service was attended by his friends, schoolteachers, Kiatisuk and Thai ambassador to the UK Thani Thongphakdi, among others.