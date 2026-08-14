Asia can step up as humanitarian aid sees ‘biggest contraction’ in recent history: IFRC

Asian countries could play a bigger part in the global humanitarian system as traditional donors pull back funding, said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) regional head.

IFRC Asia Pacific director Alexander Matheou said the humanitarian network is grappling with a historic funding squeeze, as governments rein in aid budgets amid broader economic pressures.

“The global humanitarian system has a major vulnerability – it's primarily funded by a small handful of donors, most of whom are from North America and Europe. Now, all of those have cut back on financing, which is why we're seeing the biggest contraction of aid in recent history,” he said.

“Asia can play a huge role in terms of growing commitments to try to sustain a global capacity to respond to people in crisis.”

Matheou noted that countries in the region are already increasing their humanitarian support and beginning to shoulder more of the burden, although their overall contribution remains relatively low.

At the same time, the impact of declining international aid varies across the region.

In parts of Asia Pacific, domestic capacity and investment in disaster management have grown to the point where some countries are “graduating from dependence on aid”, Matheou told CNA.

“China (is) an obvious example – a country that no longer (needs to) seek international humanitarian assistance for the crises that it faces. Indonesia and Vietnam are also joining that group,” he said.