Asia can step up as humanitarian aid sees ‘biggest contraction’ in recent history: IFRC
Humanitarian needs driven by climate disasters and global conflicts are continuing to outstrip available resources, putting growing pressure on an aid system already grappling with a funding squeeze, says IFRC Asia Pacific director Alexander Matheou.
Asian countries could play a bigger part in the global humanitarian system as traditional donors pull back funding, said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) regional head.
IFRC Asia Pacific director Alexander Matheou said the humanitarian network is grappling with a historic funding squeeze, as governments rein in aid budgets amid broader economic pressures.
“The global humanitarian system has a major vulnerability – it's primarily funded by a small handful of donors, most of whom are from North America and Europe. Now, all of those have cut back on financing, which is why we're seeing the biggest contraction of aid in recent history,” he said.
“Asia can play a huge role in terms of growing commitments to try to sustain a global capacity to respond to people in crisis.”
Matheou noted that countries in the region are already increasing their humanitarian support and beginning to shoulder more of the burden, although their overall contribution remains relatively low.
At the same time, the impact of declining international aid varies across the region.
In parts of Asia Pacific, domestic capacity and investment in disaster management have grown to the point where some countries are “graduating from dependence on aid”, Matheou told CNA.
“China (is) an obvious example – a country that no longer (needs to) seek international humanitarian assistance for the crises that it faces. Indonesia and Vietnam are also joining that group,” he said.
AID CUTS HIT VULNERABLE COMMUNITIES HARDEST
But the picture is starkly different in places where humanitarian needs remain severe, and communities depend heavily on international assistance.
Matheou pointed to Afghanistan and Myanmar as among the most serious cases.
In Afghanistan, about half of the primary health clinics run by the Afghan Red Crescent – supported by the IFRC and its partners – have been cut over the past 12 to 18 months, he said.
Those clinics are only source of healthcare for people living in some of the country's most remote areas, particularly for women and girls.
“When those clinics close, the consequences to people's health and ultimately to their life is dramatic,” Matheou said.
The effects are also being felt in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, home to the world’s largest refugee camp and a population heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance. Matheou said cuts have affected food rations, medical care and other basic services, including children's education.
The mega camp houses about a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, a country also reliant on humanitarian aid as a result of the ongoing civil war and widespread displacement.
INVESTING BEFORE DISASTER STRIKES
Beyond the immediate funding crunch, Matheou said another longstanding challenge is convincing donors and policymakers to invest in disaster prevention and preparedness before emergencies happen.
“When a crisis strikes and the images are in the newspapers, that's when the solidarity surges. But in anticipation of a risk that may or may not happen … it’s very hard to motivate donors to commit money before a crisis,” he said.
There are signs of progress across Asia Pacific, however, with some governments investing significant amounts of resources in measures aimed at reducing the impact of disasters.
Matheou pointed to China's investments in dams and flood basins, cyclone shelters in Bangladesh and Japan's initiatives to withstand earthquakes.
“But Asia is also full of coastal areas and cities that haven't made adequate investment in preparedness, and they are at risk of multiple climate threats,” he warned.
Extreme heat is adding another dimension to those risks, he said, with communities increasingly having to adapt to more severe weather conditions associated with a warming climate.
The changing humanitarian landscape could ultimately require Asia to broaden its traditional forms of solidarity.
Matheou said support in the region has often been rooted in neighbourly, religious or regional ties. The challenge is extending that commitment to crises further afield and sustaining it for years or even decades – from supporting refugee camps to health systems damaged by conflict or disasters.
“We need to have these conversations with governments, schools, and the public and private sectors about the ways (we can act so that) we are not helpless in the face of global crises,” he said.
“We can't always solve them, but we can protect life and dignity, and we should all contribute to that. It's a responsibility for all humanity, not just one geographical area.”