Aid groups grapple with shrinking funds, infrastructure damage in flood-hit Asia

Damaged infrastructure and shrinking funding pools are slowing efforts to reach communities affected by catastrophic floods across South and Southeast Asia, according to humanitarian organisations.

Heavy monsoon rains paired with two tropical cyclones battered Sri Lanka, Indonesia’s Sumatra region, southern Thailand and northern Malaysia last week, killing more than 1,300 people and forcing millions from their homes.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said humanitarian needs are escalating faster than local responders can manage, urging swift international support.

“Roads have been destroyed and some infrastructures are disrupted. It’s quite difficult for us to reach the most isolated families,” said the organisation’s acting deputy Asia Pacific director Pui Wah Alice Ho.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

She added that ground personnel are using boats and air transport to get aid to communities, but progress remains slow.

The challenges are compounded by a noticeable drop in financial support, Ho told CNA on Wednesday (Dec 3).

“Especially this year, we’ve seen a decline in funding from major donors for humanitarian aid. Even though we’ve launched appeals, we might not be able to receive sufficient funding to respond to this scale of emergencies,” she added.