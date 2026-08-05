Tech back in fashion as Asian markets extend rebound

HONG KONG: Asian equities climbed again Wednesday (Aug 5), tracking another record on Wall Street, as tech firms enjoyed a recent revival after a month-long rout and with confidence boosted by the Trump administration touting an imminent deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

After spending four weeks unloading their positions over fears that the AI-led rally had come to a shuddering halt, investors were piling back into the sector to extend a rebound that began in breathtaking fashion Friday.

Strong earnings and positive forecasts from market heavyweights including Amazon, Microsoft and data-mining giant Palantir have injected fresh interest in tech, helping overcome worries about massive spending on artificial intelligence and when that will see a return.

All three main indexes on Wall Street chalked up gains Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting records - while there were also new peaks for Paris, Milan, Frankfurt and Madrid.

That optimism filtered through to Asia where Seoul - which has been at the forefront of extreme volatility in the tech sector over the past month - climbed 3.8 per cent.

Tokyo, which has also benefited from the AI boom, was up more than three per cent, while Taipei added 2.9 per cent.

There were also gains in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Wellington, Mumbai and Jakarta.

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened higher.

The gains come as a relief to traders after a wave of tech selling, which was also linked to worries of higher US interest rates, saw Seoul fall more than 40 per cent from its June record high.

The losses were led by chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung, which collapsed up to 50 per cent from their own peaks.

Friday's rebound - the KOSPI surged almost 18 per cent and SK Hynix 30 per cent - came on the back of bargain-buying and positive earnings among other things.

Gains have been helped this week by hopes that the US-Iran truce will be reset after weeks of tit-for-tat strikes.