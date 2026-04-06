Asia markets brace for Trump's promised assault on Iranian infrastructure

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose, bonds fell and stocks were mixed at the start of trading in Asia on Monday (Apr 6) as US President Donald Trump vowed "hell" if Tehran does not meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's repeated threats to destroy civilian infrastructure - including power plants and bridges - if the vital waterway is not open by Tuesday have put traders on edge for reciprocal attacks by Iran on targets in the Gulf states.

With liquidity thin as many countries around the region observed holidays on Monday, S&P 500 e-mini futures sank 0.2 per cent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 per cent. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.2 per cent, as South Korea's Kospi advanced 2 per cent.

Brent crude futures opened higher, rising 1.4 per cent to US$110.58 a barrel after members of the OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to raise its oil output quotas by 206,000 barrels per day for May.

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However, the increase will exist only on paper for several major producing countries behind the Strait of Hormuz that have sustained damage to oil production facilities and transport infrastructure since the war started.

"This week will continue to be dominated by developments in the Middle East, though a heavy slate of data releases - including the FOMC March minutes, February personal income, and March CPI - will compete for attention," said Yardeni Research president and chief investment strategist Ed Yardeni, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee which sets US monetary policy.

"Trump warned Iran that unless the Strait is opened immediately, Monday will be Obliteration Day, when the US will bomb Iran's electric power plants," he wrote in a research report.