Asian markets up on hopes over US shutdown deal, Fed rate cut

HONG KONG: Equities rose in Asia on Wednesday (Nov 12) as the US shutdown nears an end and after fresh jobs data boosted the chances of a third successive Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

However, a mixed day on Wall Street highlighted ongoing worries about elevated tech valuations following a breathtaking AI-fuelled rally this year.

After passing the Senate, a spending Bill to reopen the US government is due before the House of Representatives and then to Donald Trump, with hopes services can resume as soon as Friday.

In a dig at Democrats whom he blamed for the closure, the US president said in a Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday: "We're opening up our country - it should have never been closed."

He added: "Only people that hate our country want to see it not open," he told ESPN.

Investors have welcomed the deal, which will end a shutdown that began on Oct 1 and saw a million federal workers unpaid, food benefits for low-income Americans threatened and thousands of flights cancelled.

It has also meant a string of key data points have not been released, leaving traders and the Fed unable to make informed decisions on policy.

However, analysts pointed out that while some reports could come out soon, it was unclear about others.

"September payrolls should be relatively quick, it was set to be published the day after the start of the shutdown," said Taylor Nugent at National Australia Bank.

"Data where collection was disrupted could take longer and it is not clear yet what approach will be taken for missing data.

"The unemployment rate for October, which relies on household surveys, and many October consumer prices which are actively surveyed, are key challenges."