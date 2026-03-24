Asian stocks rise as Trump pauses strike plans but unease sees oil bounce

HONG KONG: Asian stocks rose Tuesday (Mar 24) after Donald Trump delayed strikes on Iranian energy sites and hailed "very good" talks with Tehran but oil prices edged back up as optimism over a possible de-escalation of the Middle East war remained shaky.

Equity markets in New York jumped and crude plunged Monday after the US president made the surprise announcement that he would hold off fresh attacks on energy infrastructure for five days following negotiations with an unidentified "top person".

The news ramped up hopes for an end to the conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of oil and gas flows.

Brent slumped as much as 14 per cent at one point to US$96, while all three main indexes on Wall Street climbed more than one per cent, with commentators suggesting prices could drop to as low as US$90.

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However, the mood was deflated somewhat after Iranian media said there had been no talks between Tehran and Washington.

And the Fars news agency reported that Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ali Nikzad said there would be no talks, while the Strait of Hormuz would remain effectively closed.

Asian markets enjoyed a positive start, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Manila all up, though the gains were pared as the morning wore on. Singapore and Wellington both fell.

Crude bounced, with both main contracts up more than three per cent as investors remain sceptical about the chances of a breakthrough in talks.

And the dollar climbed against the euro, pound and yen after sinking on Monday.

Markets had started the week deep in the red after Trump warned Saturday that Iran had 48 hours to allow traffic through Hormuz or he would strike the country's energy infrastructure. Tehran replied by saying the waterway "will be completely closed" should he act on his threat.