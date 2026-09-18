Stocks rise as oil dips, yen wobbles ahead of BOJ meeting

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks rose and the dollar held its ground on Friday (Sep 19) as investors contended with global policymakers ramping up efforts to rein in inflation, with a dip in oil prices improving sentiment ahead of an expected rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

Monetary policy response is in focus this week as the over six-month-long war in the Middle East shows few signs of ending, keeping oil prices above US$100 per barrel and fanning inflation fears across the globe.

Hopes of alternate ways for oil supply from the Middle East to reach markets pushed Brent crude futures down 1 per cent to US$103.77 a barrel even as concerns about strikes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis lingered.

Traders also took their cues from a rally on Wall Street overnight, led by beaten-down tech stocks. Bond prices steadied after another brutal selloff this week that took the 10-year US Treasury beyond 5 per cent to its highest since 2007. It was last at 4.936 per cent.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.55 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was 0.9% higher while tech-heavy South Korea's KOSPI surged 2 per cent.

The Bank of England warned on Thursday it may have to hike if the Middle East war drags on while the Federal Reserve raised rates on Wednesday for the first time in three years and flagged more in the coming months. The European Central Bank last week also cautioned the need for further tightening as it raised rates.

"If bonds reverse and yields push higher again, volatility could quickly return," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"For now, though, the buyers have regained some control, and the price action suggests the post-Fed risk-off move has lost momentum."