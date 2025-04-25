Asia stocks rise in wake of Wall Street rally

HONG KONG: Asian stocks climbed on Friday (Apr 25), buoyed by a rally on Wall Street, strong earnings from Google parent company Alphabet, and the prospect of diffusing tensions in the United States President Donald Trump's trade war.

US stocks rallied for a third straight session on Thursday, shrugging off signs that US trade deals with China and the European Union aren't imminent.

Beijing had said on Thursday any claims of ongoing trade talks with Washington were "groundless" after Trump played up the prospects of a deal to lower hefty tariffs he imposed on China.

France's economy minister Eric Lombard said a trade deal between the US and the European Union was also a way off.

But global markets appear to have brushed aside the lack of progress.

"There are mixed signals about whether there have been some talks about trade between US and China," said Lloyd Chan, a senior currency analyst at MUFG.

"Nonetheless, the trade war and US policy-related uncertainty have persisted. Asian economies still face the risk of higher reciprocal tariffs."