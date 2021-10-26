Asia suffered hottest year on record in 2020: UN

The report comes days before COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference being held in Glasgow from Sunday to Nov 12.

The report also laid bare the total annual average losses due to climate-related hazards.

China suffered an estimated US$238 billion, followed by India at US$87 billion, Japan with US$83 billion and South Korea on US$24 billion.

But when the size of the economy is considered, the average annual losses are expected to be as high as 7.9 per cent of gross domestic product for Tajikistan, 5.9 per cent for Cambodia and 5.8 per cent for Laos.

PROLONGED DISPLACEMENT

Increased heat and humidity are forecast to lead to an effective loss of outdoor working hours across the continent, with a potential cost of many billions of dollars.

"Weather and climate hazards, especially floods, storms, and droughts, had significant impacts in many countries of the region," said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

"Combined, these impacts take a significant toll on long-term sustainable development."

Many weather and climate-related displacements in Asia are prolonged, with people unable to return home or integrate locally, the report said.

In 2020, floods and storms affected approximately 50 million people in Asia, resulting in more than 5,000 fatalities.

This is below the annual average of the last two decades (158 million people affected and about 15,500 fatalities) "and is testimony to the success of early warning systems in many countries in Asia", with around seven in 10 people covered.

Asia's warmest year on record saw the mean temperature 1.39 degrees Celsius above the 1981-2010 average.

The 38.0 C registered at Verkhoyansk in Russia is provisionally the highest known temperature anywhere north of the Arctic Circle.