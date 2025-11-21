Asia tech stocks tumble on AI bubble fears

HONG KONG: Japanese and South Korean tech stocks plummeted on Friday (Nov 21), with tech investor SoftBank plunging more than 10 per cent as fears over an AI bubble weighed on the market.

The selling followed a downbeat session on Wall Street after US jobs data clouded hopes of further interest rate cuts and fears about whether red-hot valuations for artificial intelligence shares are justified.

Seoul's benchmark Kospi index was trading down nearly 4 per cent, while Tokyo's Nikkei index shed 2.3 per cent in morning trade.

Samsung Electronics sank 4.8 per cent and rival SK hynix plunged more than 9 per cent. The firms are two of the world's leading memory chip makers.

The downturn comes a day after a region-wide rally fuelled by an earnings report from AI bellwether Nvidia, which topped expectations on fierce demand for advanced chips.

Chief executive Jensen Huang brushed off fears of an artificial intelligence bubble.

Nvidia, whose chips are used to train and power generative AI systems, last month became the world's first company valued above US$5 trillion, although its market cap has since receded to around US$4.4 trillion.