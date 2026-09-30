Asia travel demand stays resilient despite Middle East conflict, volatile airfares: Skyscanner CEO

SINGAPORE: Travel demand in Asia remains resilient despite the Middle East conflict disrupting flights and contributing to volatile airfares, with travellers increasingly opting for shorter-haul trips, according to Skyscanner CEO Bryan Batista.

“The Middle East conflict has definitely driven some volatility in fuel prices, which has then driven volatility in airline pricing,” Mr Batista told CNA’s Asia First on Wednesday (Sep 30).

But the travel industry is accustomed to responding to shocks, including natural disasters, he added.

“Travel is a very resilient industry. And the industry has, let's say, adapted accordingly.”

Mr Batista said airlines have become more proactive in planning their schedules, taking into account available capacity and their hedged fuel costs as they seek to minimise cancellations and give passengers advance warning of any possible impacts.

Travel demand has held up, particularly in Asia.

“Global travel search demand is still up, led by travel in Asia,” said Mr Batista.

“In 2025, we saw the Asia-Pacific region growing quickest from a flights perspective at 7.8 per cent year over year.”

The appetite for travel also remains strong among Singaporean travellers, with 89 per cent saying they intend to travel at least as much next year as they did in 2026, he said.