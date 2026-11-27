Washington appears to be seeking to reduce these countries’ economic engagement with China, rather than simply encouraging them to boost domestic consumption, said Nathan Gray, senior research fellow at the University of Adelaide’s Institute for International Trade.

“For the US, probably the main policy driver that they're pushing for when you read through these reports is disengaging with China,” Gray told CNA’s Asia Now on Friday (Nov 27).

“That poses a series of risks for most of the countries within Southeast Asia. The risks being that you upset China, which for most countries in the world is now their largest trading partner.”

This leaves Asian governments facing difficult trade-offs between meeting Washington’s demands and maintaining their economic relationships with Beijing.

“It raises very serious questions on what you can actually do from a policy perspective,” Gray added.

He pointed out that reciprocal trade deals reached between Washington and some Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries were largely aimed at reducing their reliance on Chinese components and machinery, as well as investment from China.