SINGAPORE: Vietnam and Taiwan on Thursday (Nov 26) became the latest Asian trading partners to respond to US President Donald Trump’s new tariff salvo, with Hanoi pushing to conclude a trade deal with Washington and Taipei confident its previously agreed 15 per cent rate will hold.

Their responses came after the Trump administration announced new tariffs on 14 trading partners, including China, the European Union, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed headline tariff rates of between 20 per cent and 40 per cent to counter what Washington described as excess industrial capacity and other market-distorting practices.

But the actual duties could be capped at lower rates under trade agreements already concluded or still being negotiated with Washington.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the tariffs would not take effect until after a Jan 25 public hearing.

TAIWAN CONFIDENT 15% RATE WILL HOLD

Taiwan, meanwhile, said it was confident Washington would maintain the 15 per cent tariff rate previously agreed between the two sides.

Taiwan and the US signed an investment cooperation memorandum of understanding in January and an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade in February.

Those arrangements secured preferential treatment for semiconductors and other technology products, which account for more than 70 per cent of Taiwan's exports to the US.

Based on communications between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's government said it is confident that both sides will maintain the previously agreed-upon 15 per cent.

"The US has one main goal, which is to rebuild the legal basis for its reciprocal tariff policy. It is not to change the content of the agreements themselves," Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun, who has led trade talks with Washington, told reporters.

"Both sides have repeatedly said they hope to maintain the content of the agreements. So the agreement as a whole will not change and will not be renegotiated," she added.

Separate Section 232 tariffs on semiconductors and their derivatives have not yet been announced, but Taiwan has already secured most-favoured treatment in advance through the MOU, Cheng said.

Taiwan is home to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is investing US$265 billion to build new factories in the US.

Under January's deal with the US, Taiwanese companies will invest US$250 billion to boost production of semiconductors, energy and artificial intelligence in the US, while Taiwan will also guarantee an additional US$250 billion in credit to facilitate further investment.

Taiwan is also investing US$4.4 billion in a new liquefied natural gas project in Alaska that Trump has championed, though details remain to be ironed out.

VIETNAM PUSHES FOR TRADE DEAL

Vietnam said it was working to finalise a trade deal with the United States, vowed to act on "overcapacity" and to tighten forced labour regulations in an effort to avoid Washington's proposed new tariffs.

The ministry said it would participate fully in the next stages of the USTR investigation, including registering for and attending the public hearing, presenting its views and responding to questions from US officials.

The US is Vietnam's largest export market; the US' trade deficit with Vietnam is the largest that it has with any partner.

Vietnam has yet to conclude its trade negotiations with Washington.

Under the USTR proposal, Vietnamese goods would face a capped tariff rate of 20 per cent if an agreement is reached. The rate could rise to 35 per cent if negotiations fail.

Vietnam said it had made commitments under a framework trade agreement in October 2025 and made reforms to address US concerns.

"At the same time, efforts will be made to prevent the risk of overcapacity, curb illegal circumvention and transshipment, combat origin fraud, and effectively enforce regulations prohibiting the import of goods produced using forced labour," it said.

Vietnam and the US meanwhile "are working toward finalising negotiations for a reciprocal, fair, and balanced trade agreement as soon as possible".

Taken together, "these factors will serve as a crucial basis for the United States to consider applying a tariff rate lower than the maximum level proposed in the preliminary findings".

JAPAN CALLS TARIFF PROPOSAL ‘REGRETTABLE’

Japan on Thursday called Washington’s proposed tariffs “regrettable” and rejected the US assertion that it had structural excess manufacturing capacity.

"Japan does not have any non-market policy practices or structural excess production capacity," said Japan's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara.

"It is regrettable that a proposed measure targeting Japan has been announced in spite of this."