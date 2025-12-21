Asian Football Confederation to launch Nations League competition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Sunday (Dec 21) that it will launch a Nations League contest in a bid to improve competition standards and commercial opportunities for national teams across the continent.

No start date was given by the Kuala Lumpur-based governing body. It said it intends to use existing FIFA international windows to run the competition.

"The AFC Nations League represents an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to support the development of our 47 member associations," AFC general secretary Windsor John said in a statement.

"By introducing a structured competition platform ... we aim to ensure consistent access to high-quality matches while addressing logistical and cost-related challenges faced by national teams."