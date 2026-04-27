Logo
Logo

Asia

Asian Games years could be moved in shake-up: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Asian Games years could be moved in shake-up: Reports

The reported proposal would mean Asia's biggest sporting spectacle doubling up as qualifying and preparation for the Olympics, giving it added significance.

Asian Games years could be moved in shake-up: Reports

A man walks past an advertisement for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture, on Sep 8, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Yuichi Yamazaki)

27 Apr 2026 02:51PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2026 03:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: The Asian Games could be moved to odd-numbered years starting in 2031 so the event takes place in the 12 months leading into the Olympics, reports say, reshaping the sporting calendar.

The reported proposal would see Asia's biggest sporting spectacle doubling up as qualifying and preparation for the Olympics, giving it added significance.

The Asian Games in Japan this September-October will be unchanged but the 2030 edition in Doha would be pushed back a year, after which the Games will be held every four years as normal but in odd years instead of even ones.

The executive board of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has approved the idea and there will now be more talks with international sports federations, China's state Xinhua news agency said on Monday (Apr 27).

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Specialist website Inside The Games said the proposal was discussed by the OCA in Sanya, the Chinese resort city currently hosting the Asian Beach Games.

Song Luzeng, vice president of the OCA, told Xinhua: "It would allow the Asian Games to serve as a qualifying event for the Olympics, giving more elite athletes valuable competition opportunities and raising the overall standard of the Games." 

The OCA did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

The Asian Games is the continent's biggest sporting event and typically involves more competitors than the Olympics.

Also read:

Source: AFP/rk

Related Topics

Asian Games Olympics
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement