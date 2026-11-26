SINGAPORE: Asian trading partners pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff salvo on Thursday (Nov 26), with Singapore saying it was “very disappointed” by the proposed duties and Japan calling the move “regrettable”.

South Korea said it would hold further talks with Washington to safeguard its interests, while Vietnam sought to quickly conclude a trade deal and Taiwan expressed confidence its previously agreed 15 per cent tariff rate would hold.

China and India have also rejected Washington’s claims over excess industrial capacity.

The responses came after the Trump administration proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including some of Asia’s biggest economies and manufacturing hubs.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed headline tariff rates of between 20 per cent and 40 per cent to counter what Washington described as excess industrial capacity and other market-distorting practices that undermine US manufacturing.

But the actual duties could be capped at lower rates under trade agreements already concluded or still being negotiated with Washington.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the tariffs would not take effect until after a Jan 25 public hearing.

SINGAPORE "VERY DISAPPOINTED"

Singapore said it disagreed with the USTR’s findings and was “very disappointed” with the proposed actions.

The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said the findings did not take into account the structure of Singapore’s outward- and market-oriented economy.

“Singapore’s economic policies do not protect our domestic market or subsidise manufacturing for export,” the ministry said.

METI said it had actively engaged the USTR throughout the investigation and “thoroughly addressed its queries and concerns”.

Singapore will submit further comments during the upcoming public consultation period and continue engaging Washington, including urging the USTR to reconsider its proposed measures and exploring ways to reduce the tariff.

The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 20 per cent on Singapore goods, with exemptions for certain products.

CHINA REJECTS "OVERCAPACITY" AS POLITICAL PRETEXT

China rejected Washington’s allegation that it was a source of excess industrial capacity, but stopped short of threatening retaliation.

“The so-called issue of ‘industrial overcapacity’ does not really exist and should not be used as a pretext for political manipulation,” a spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington said.

The spokesperson urged both sides to jointly deliver on agreements reached between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Under the excess factory capacity probe, USTR said China would face the highest capped rate of 20 per cent, which would be added to duties of roughly 25 per cent imposed during Trump's first term.

That rate would comply with a US-China trade truce that expires on Jan 10. But if the truce unravels, China's rate would rise to 40 per cent, the USTR said.

JAPAN CALLS TARIFF PROPOSAL ‘REGRETTABLE’

Japan on Thursday called Washington’s proposed tariffs “regrettable” and rejected the US assertion that it had structural excess manufacturing capacity.

"Japan does not have any non-market policy practices or structural excess production capacity," said Japan's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara.

"It is regrettable that a proposed measure targeting Japan has been announced in spite of this."