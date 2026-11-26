VIETNAM PUSHES FOR TRADE DEAL

Vietnam said it was working to finalise a trade deal with the United States, vowed to act on "overcapacity" and to tighten forced labour regulations in an effort to avoid Washington's proposed new tariffs.

The ministry said it would participate fully in the next stages of the USTR investigation, including registering for and attending the public hearing, presenting its views and responding to questions from US officials.

The US is Vietnam's largest export market; the US' trade deficit with Vietnam is the largest that it has with any partner.

Vietnam has yet to conclude its trade negotiations with Washington.

Under the USTR proposal, Vietnamese goods would face a capped tariff rate of 20 per cent if an agreement is reached. The rate could rise to 35 per cent if negotiations fail.

Vietnam said it had made commitments under a framework trade agreement in October 2025 and made reforms to address US concerns.

"At the same time, efforts will be made to prevent the risk of overcapacity, curb illegal circumvention and transshipment, combat origin fraud, and effectively enforce regulations prohibiting the import of goods produced using forced labour," it said.

Vietnam and the US meanwhile "are working toward finalising negotiations for a reciprocal, fair, and balanced trade agreement as soon as possible".

Taken together, "these factors will serve as a crucial basis for the United States to consider applying a tariff rate lower than the maximum level proposed in the preliminary findings".

INDIA REJECTS EXCESS CAPACITY CLAIM

India said on Wednesday it was examining the USTR notice and reiterated that it did not have structural excess capacity in any sector.

New Delhi said it had engaged constructively throughout the US investigation and argued that trade-related concerns should be addressed through its ongoing negotiations with Washington for a bilateral trade agreement.

“India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion” of the agreement, its trade ministry said.

Under the latest US proposal, Indian imports would face tariffs of up to 25 per cent, but Greer said the rate would be capped at 17 per cent if the two sides strike a trade deal.

New Delhi and Washington agreed to a framework for a trade deal in February, which brought down a punitive tariff on most Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. The higher rate had been imposed in August 2025 after an earlier round of negotiations collapsed.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court invalidated Trump's use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs globally, leading to a 10 per cent baseline rate.

But a final trade deal between two of the world's biggest economies remains elusive.

Washington has cited India’s industrial expansion policies, inadequate labour protections, market access barriers and failure to address global excess capacity among practices it says disadvantage US producers.

TAIWAN CONFIDENT 15% RATE WILL HOLD

Taiwan said it was confident Washington would maintain the 15 per cent tariff rate previously agreed between the two sides.

Taiwan and the US signed an investment cooperation memorandum of understanding in January and an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade in February.

Those arrangements secured preferential treatment for semiconductors and other technology products, which account for more than 70 per cent of Taiwan's exports to the US.

Based on communications between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's government said it is confident that both sides will maintain the previously agreed-upon 15 per cent.

"The US has one main goal, which is to rebuild the legal basis for its reciprocal tariff policy. It is not to change the content of the agreements themselves," Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun, who has led trade talks with Washington, told reporters.

"Both sides have repeatedly said they hope to maintain the content of the agreements. So the agreement as a whole will not change and will not be renegotiated," she added.

Separate Section 232 tariffs on semiconductors and their derivatives have not yet been announced, but Taiwan has already secured most-favoured treatment in advance through the MOU, Cheng said.

Taiwan is home to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is investing US$265 billion to build new factories in the US.

Under January's deal with the US, Taiwanese companies will invest US$250 billion to boost production of semiconductors, energy and artificial intelligence in the US, while Taiwan will also guarantee an additional US$250 billion in credit to facilitate further investment.

Taiwan is also investing US$4.4 billion in a new liquefied natural gas project in Alaska that Trump has championed, though details remain to be ironed out.