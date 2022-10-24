Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

BANGKOK/JAKARTA: Fed up with the constant stream of fake news on her family WhatsApp group chats in India - ranging from a water crisis in South Africa to rumours around a Bollywood actor's death - Tarunima Prabhakar built a simple tool to tackle misinformation.

Prabhakar, co-founder of India-based technology firm Tattle, archived content from fact-checking sites and news outlets, and used machine learning to automate the verification process.

The web-based tool is available to students, researchers, journalists and academics, she said.

"Platforms like Facebook and Twitter are under scrutiny for misinformation, but not WhatsApp," she said of the messaging app owned by Meta, Facebook's parent, that has more than 2 billion monthly active users, with about half a billion in India alone.

"The tools and methods used to check misinformation on Facebook and Twitter are not applicable to WhatsApp, and they also aren't good with Indian languages," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

WhatsApp rolled out measures in 2018 to rein in messages forwarded by users, after rumours spread on the messaging service led to several killings in India. It also removed the quick-forward button next to media messages.

Tattle is among a rising number of initiatives across Asia tackling online misinformation, hate speech and abuse in local languages, using technologies such as artificial intelligence, as well as crowdsourcing, on-ground training and engaging with civil society groups to cater to the needs of communities.

While tech firms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube face growing scrutiny for hate speech and misinformation, they have not invested enough in developing countries, and lack moderators with language skills and knowledge of local events, experts say.

"Social media companies don't listen to local communities. They also fail to consider context - cultural, social, historical, economic, political - when moderating users' content," said Pierre François Docquir, head of media freedom at Article 19, a human rights group.

"This can have a dramatic impact, online and offline. It can increase polarisation and the risk of violence," he added.