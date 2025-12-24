Asian markets mostly up after US growth fuels Wall Street record

HONG KONG: Most Asian stocks rose on Wednesday (Dec 24) and gold topped US$4,500 for the first time as investors tracked a record on Wall Street following forecast-beating US economic growth data.

Markets looked set to go into the Christmas break on a broadly positive note amid optimism for 2026, which has offset recent worries about stretched tech valuations and rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

Traders in New York pushed the S&P 500 to an all-time high in response to figures showing the world's top economy expanded 4.3 per cent in the third quarter, the fastest pace in two years and much quicker than expected.

The report, which was boosted by healthy consumer and business spending, provided some reassurance to investors about the economic outlook after a string of increasingly weakening jobs data.

However, other figures did provide some cause for thought, with a gauge of consumer spending falling for a fifth successive month to its lowest level since February 2021 owing to worries about jobs. A report last showed unemployment at a four-year high.

With the economy appearing to be in better shape than expected, investors pared their bets on another Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month.

And while hopes for lower borrowing costs have been a key driver of the recent market rally, analysts said the strong growth overshadowed any disappointment that they will remain unchanged for now.

"We're set up for a Santa Claus rally," UBP's Kieran Calder told Bloomberg TV. "The market is taking some of the data pretty positively."

Asian markets swung between gains and losses as traders wound down before Christmas.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Wellington and Taipei all rose, though Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Jakarta edged down.

Gold rallied above US$4,500 for the first time to a peak of US$4,525.77 per ounce, while silver hit US$72.70 an ounce, with US-Venezuela tensions adding to expectations the Fed will keep cutting rates next year.

Geopolitical worries have grown as Washington continues to put pressure on Caracas with a blockade of sanctioned oil vessels sailing to and from Venezuela.

And on Monday, US President Donald Trump said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would be "smart" to step down, as he ramps up military operations and threats.

The yen extended its recent rebound against the dollar after Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama suggested authorities were prepared to step in to finance markets to support the currency, citing speculative moves in markets.