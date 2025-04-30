Asian markets struggle as trade war hits China factory activity

HONG KONG: Stocks started limply on Wednesday (Apr 30) as investors struggled to match Wall Street's rally, with data showing Chinese factory activity contracted this month at its fastest pace for nearly two years as United States President Donald Trump's trade war kicked in.

While markets have recovered some of the losses suffered after Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs announcement on Apr 2, uncertainty still rules as countries look to cut deals to avert the worst of Washington's ire.

China has pointedly not flown to the US in a bid to pare back the levies of up to 145 per cent imposed on its goods, instead hitting back with 125 per cent tolls of its own.

But the effect of the measures began to shine through in April, with dataon Wednesday showing manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace since July 2023 - a month after expanding at its quickest rate for 12 months.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

That came after Chinese exports soared more than 12 per cent last month as businesses rushed to get ahead of the swingeing tariffs.

And observers fear things will only worsen.

"The weak manufacturing PMI in April is driven by the trade war," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, wrote in a note.

"The macro data in China and the US will weaken further ... as the trade policy uncertainty delays business decisions," he added.