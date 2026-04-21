Asian stocks rebound as Iran peace talks in focus

TOKYO: Stocks rebounded in early trading in Asia on Tuesday (Apr 21) as markets took heart from reports Iran is considering attending peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, with renewed bets on AI underpinning demand.

Investors were also keeping their eyes on a Senate confirmation hearing later for Kevin Warsh, US President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, which Trump has repeatedly criticised for failing to cut rates sooner and more aggressively.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9 per cent, as South Korea's Kospi rose 2.1 per cent to hit a fresh record high for the first time since the Iran war began. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.1 per cent, while Brent crude slipped 0.4 per cent to US$95.09 a barrel.

Japan's Nikkei 225 tacked on 1.2 per cent, while Australian shares bucked the trend, slipping 0.3 per cent.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

An uneasy ceasefire between the United States and Iran frayed after the US announced the seizure of an Iranian cargo ship, drawing vows of retaliation from Tehran. Iran said over the weekend it would skip a second round of negotiations, though a senior official later told Reuters the country may yet send delegates to talks expected in Islamabad.

Adding to the uncertainty, Vice President JD Vance remained in the United States on Monday, a separate source told Reuters, denying reports he was already on his way to Pakistan for talks.

The renewed tensions had reignited a surge in oil prices overnight as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely paralysed.