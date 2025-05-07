Asian stocks rise as China-US trade talks boost optimism

HONG KONG: Asian equities rose on Wednesday (May 7) after China and the United States said they would hold trade talks on the weekend, fanning optimism that the superpowers can row back eye-watering tariffs that have heightened recession fears.

Beijing's moves to ease some key monetary policy tools to kickstart the world's number two economy boosted hope among investors who have been left punch drunk by Donald Trump's explosive first few months in power.

US officials said Washington has been in talks in recent weeks with numerous countries to avoid Trump's sweeping levies, with Japan and South Korea among the first in the queue.

But there has been no sign of engagement with China, save for a few US remarks that discussions were taking place.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

However, after US markets closed, both countries announced that top representatives would hold negotiations this weekend in Switzerland, the first since Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs unveiling on Apr 2.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that he and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to lay the groundwork for future negotiations.

"We will agree what we're going to talk about. My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal," Bessent told The Ingraham Angle show.

"We've got to de-escalate before we can move forward."

China's commerce ministry vowed the country would "defend justice" and stand by its principles during the talks, adding that Washington "must face up to the serious negative impact of unilateral tariff measures on itself and the world".

It also warned: "If the US talks in one way and acts in another, or even attempts to continue to coerce and blackmail China under the guise of talks, China will never agree".

Trump has imposed new tariffs totalling 145 per cent on goods from China, with some sector-specific measures stacked on top, while Beijing retaliated with 125 per cent levies on US imports to China, along with more targeted measures.