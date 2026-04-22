Asian stocks slip from pre-war peak on Mideast ceasefire doubts, fallout worries
Markets digested the indefinite ceasefire extension announced by US President Donald Trump, weighing the long-term implications of already lost crude supply and the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz on emerging, energy-importing countries in Asia.
Equities in emerging Asia declined on Wednesday (Apr 22) as investors looked beyond the indefinite extension of the Iran ceasefire to the implications of crude supply disruptions on inflation and economic growth in the region.
The MSCI gauge of EM Asia equities fell 0.4 per cent, sliding from the Feb 27 highs the index had touched earlier this week. A broader gauge of global EM stocks also inched lower from its late-February peak.
South Korea's KOSPI index edged lower, sliding off the previous session's record high, as investors locked in profits, with chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix losing between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.
In Southeast Asia, stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia slipped about half a percentage point each, while Thailand's shares drifted around their previous close.
US President Donald Trump said he would indefinitely extend the Iran ceasefire. However, the announcement appeared to be a unilateral ceasefire extension, with no clarity on whether Iran or US ally Israel would agree.
Markets digested the latest developments, weighing the long-term implications of already lost crude supply and the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz on emerging, energy-importing countries in Asia.
"The conflict appears to have moved into a prolonged standoff rather than towards a swift or durable resolution," MUFG analysts wrote in a note.
"For markets, this environment implies continued disruption to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz."
Asian currencies also came under pressure: the Indonesian rupiah weakened to 17,185 a dollar, within striking distance of its all-time low of 17,193 a piece.
The rupiah has been under sustained pressure since the Middle East war broke out in late February, losing over 2 per cent to become one of the worst-hit regional currencies.
All eyes are on Bank Indonesia's monetary policy meeting later in the day, where the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged.
"BI is not expected to face immediate pressure to tighten policy, instead prioritising financial market stability in the near term," said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank.
"Potential increases in retail fuel prices - and their subsequent impact on inflation - will be a key factor in shaping any shift in the central bank's policy outlook."
Elsewhere, the Philippine peso slipped 0.3 per cent to 60.12 per US dollar, while the Malaysian ringgit lost 0.3 per cent to 3.9520 a piece.
Meanwhile, stocks in Taiwan bucked the trend, jumping more than 1 per cent to scale a record high.