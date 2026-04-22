Asian stocks slip from pre-war peak on Mideast ceasefire doubts, fallout worries

Equities in emerging Asia declined on Wednesday (Apr 22) as investors looked beyond the indefinite extension of the Iran ceasefire to the implications of crude supply disruptions on inflation and economic growth in the region.

The MSCI gauge of EM Asia equities fell 0.4 per cent, sliding from the Feb 27 highs the index had touched earlier this week. A broader gauge of global EM stocks also inched lower from its late-February peak.

South Korea's KOSPI index edged lower, sliding off the previous session's record high, as investors locked in profits, with chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix losing between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.

In Southeast Asia, stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia slipped about half a percentage point each, while Thailand's shares drifted around their previous close.

US President Donald Trump said he would indefinitely extend the Iran ceasefire. However, the announcement appeared to be a unilateral ceasefire extension, with no clarity on whether Iran or US ally Israel would agree.