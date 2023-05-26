Asiana plane from South Korea's Jeju Island to Daegu city lands safely after door opens during flight

SEOUL: An Asiana Airlines plane landed safely in the South Korean city of Daegu on Friday (May 26) after a door of the aircraft opened shortly before reaching the airport, a company spokesperson said.

The plane carrying 194 people landed at Daegu airport at around 12.40pm (11.40am Singapore time) after departing from the island of Jeju an hour earlier, the airport's flight schedule showed.

No one was hurt in the incident, but some passengers were taken to hospital suffering breathing issues due to shock, the company spokesperson said.

Nine people were transferred to a nearby hospital, a Daegu fire department official said.