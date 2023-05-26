Logo
Asia

Asiana plane from South Korea's Jeju Island to Daegu city lands safely after door opens during flight
Rescue workers move a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea on May 26, 2023. (Photo: Daegu Fire Station/Newsis via AP)
26 May 2023 02:10PM (Updated: 26 May 2023 03:10PM)
SEOUL: An Asiana Airlines plane landed safely in the South Korean city of Daegu on Friday (May 26) after a door of the aircraft opened shortly before reaching the airport, a company spokesperson said.

The plane carrying 194 people landed at Daegu airport at around 12.40pm (11.40am Singapore time) after departing from the island of Jeju an hour earlier, the airport's flight schedule showed.

No one was hurt in the incident, but some passengers were taken to hospital suffering breathing issues due to shock, the company spokesperson said.

Nine people were transferred to a nearby hospital, a Daegu fire department official said.

An opened door of an Asiana Airlines plane is seen at Daegu International Airport in Daegu on May 26, 2023, after it was manually opened by a passenger just 200m above the ground before landing causing some to have breathing difficulty but with no major injuries. (Photo: YONHAP / AFP)

The Asiana Airlines spokesperson said authorities were investigating how the door opened.

A male passenger in his 30s was detained by police on suspicions of attempting to force the door open while the plane was preparing for landing, said Yonhap news agency, adding that it was unclear why the man did so.

Source: Reuters/Agencies/rj

