Attack on Kabul hotel popular with Chinese nationals ends, three assailants killed

KABUL: At least three attackers were killed by security forces in Afghanistan on Monday (Dec 12) after armed men opened fire inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals, a spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration said.

The attack has ended and no foreigners were killed, although two of them were injured while trying escape the attack by jumping from the hotel balcony, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Armed men had opened fire inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals, two Taliban sources told Reuters, in the latest violence in Afghanistan as it tries to stabilise after the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

While the firing was continuing in the hotel, a fire broke out on one of the floors, the sources said, adding that they expect casualties.

A video posted on Twitter by a journalist in Kabul, verified by Reuters, showed smoke billowing out of a multi-storey building, with one lower floor on fire.

The attack took place around 2.30pm local time when armed men targeted a hotel where "common people were staying", Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said, adding that forces were trying to secure the area.

Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a building where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay. The shooting continued after they heard a powerful explosion, they said.