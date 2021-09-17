Attacks on Myanmar telecom towers show evolving tactics in conflict

Around 700,000 people in Myanmar are estimated to have lost internet access after attacks on telecommunication equipment run by Mytel, the partly army-controlled company said, amid reports that dozens of its towers were damaged.

The explosions have occurred since the National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration formed to resist the army's Feb 1 coup, declared last week a "people's defensive war" against the junta.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's government was toppled, sparking nationwide anger, strikes, protests, and the emergence of anti-junta militia.

There has been an upsurge in bloodshed in some areas after the underground NUG declared an uprising and called on the new militia, known as People's Defence Forces (PDF), to target the junta and its assets.

"The destruction of telecommunications infrastructure is depriving the means to access information, education, and important services on the internet for hundreds of thousands," said a spokesperson for Mytel, a venture between Myanmar's army and Viettel, which is owned by Vietnam's defence ministry.

Most attacks have been in rural areas and more than 80 towers owned by Mytel have been destroyed, with People's Defence Forces claiming responsibility in some areas, according to a report by the independent Irrawaddy newspaper this week.