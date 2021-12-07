No one above the law, Myanmar junta minister says of Aung San Suu Kyi verdict

A senior Myanmar junta official said on Tuesday (Dec 7) the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law and the army chief had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity".

Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn also told a virtual briefing that Myanmar's judicial system was impartial and Monday's sentencing of the Nobel laureate and former leader was according to the law.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement and breaching COVID-19 regulations but the military junta leaders reduced it to a two-year term of detention in her current location.

“There is no one above the law,” Maung Maung Ohn said, adding that Myanmar's judicial system "has no partiality".

He was speaking at a rare media briefing during which he and the junta’s investment minister said the situation in the country was stabilising.