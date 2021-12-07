Logo
No one above the law, Myanmar junta minister says of Aung San Suu Kyi verdict
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan on Oct 9, 2018. (Photo: Nicolas Datiche via Reuters)

07 Dec 2021 04:08PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 04:11PM)
A senior Myanmar junta official said on Tuesday (Dec 7) the imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law and the army chief had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity".

Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn also told a virtual briefing that Myanmar's judicial system was impartial and Monday's sentencing of the Nobel laureate and former leader was according to the law.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement and breaching COVID-19 regulations but the military junta leaders reduced it to a two-year term of detention in her current location.

“There is no one above the law,” Maung Maung Ohn said, adding that Myanmar's judicial system "has no partiality".

He was speaking at a rare media briefing during which he and the junta’s investment minister said the situation in the country was stabilising.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military seized power in a Feb 1 coup, arresting Suu Kyi and most of her government.

Security forces seeking to crush opposition have since killed more than 1,200 people, according to monitoring group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, and armed rebellions have sprung up across the country.

On Sunday, security forces in a truck rammed into a flash mob protest in the commercial capital of Yangon, killing at least five people, the news website Myanmar Now reported.

Maung Maung Ohn said the protest was the result of pressure from anti-coup groups “so that young people get emotional” but that crowd management by authorities “is sometimes handled unintentionally”.

“Such kind of protests should be prevented according to the law,” he said.

Source: Reuters/jt

