Detained Myanmar ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be moved to house arrest

YANGON: Myanmar's president on Thursday (Apr 30) ordered deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be moved to house arrest, five years after sweeping her into detention in a 2021 coup.

A statement from the office of Min Aung Hlaing said he "commuted the remaining sentence" of the 80-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi "to be served at the designated residence".

It was not immediately clear where she would be moved, however, a senior source from her dissolved National League for Democracy party told AFP she would likely be kept sequestered at an address in the capital Naypyidaw.

"We do not know where it is exactly," they said, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

Min Aung Hlaing led the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi as military chief, triggering civil war.

He was sworn in as Myanmar's civilian president this month after a tightly-controlled election excluding her party.