Myanmar junta court to give verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi corruption trial

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court will hand down a verdict in the corruption trial of Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday (Apr 27), according to a source with knowledge of the matter, in a case that could see the Nobel laureate jailed for 15 years.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since a military coup ousted her civilian government in February last year, ending the country's brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a raft of criminal charges, including violating the Official Secrets Act, corruption and electoral fraud, and she faces more than 150 years in jail if convicted on all counts.

A verdict in the corruption trial, in which Aung San Suu Kyi is accused of accepting a bribe of US$600,000 in cash and gold bars, had been scheduled for Tuesday, said a source close to the case.

But the hearings were "adjourned" without a verdict, which is now scheduled for Wednesday, the source added.