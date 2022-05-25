Aung San Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her detention in Myanmar

GENEVA: Relatives of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday (May 25) filed a complaint before a UN watchdog against her detention following a military coup last year, their lawyers said.

Since a coup ousted her government in February 2021, plunging Myanmar into upheaval, the 76-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate has been in military custody and faces a raft of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.

Describing the situation as a "judicial kidnapping", human rights lawyers Francois Zimeray and Jessica Finelle said they had filed a complaint on behalf of her relatives with the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

"Her arrest was illegal, her detention is devoid of any legal basis, and her different trials violate the basic rules governing any legal procedure," read the complaint, seen by AFP.

"This is a kidnapping disguised as a trial, she is held incommunicado in defiance of all justice and resists with strength an unacceptable psychological torture.

"This is a tragic regression for Myanmar. Through the figure of Aung Sang Suu Kyi, the entire Burmese people is silenced, and its democratic aspirations are crushed."