Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Aung San Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her detention in Myanmar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Aung San Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her detention in Myanmar

Aung San Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her detention in Myanmar
File photo of Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo: AFP/File/Michal Cizek)
25 May 2022 07:43PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 07:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: Relatives of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday (May 25) filed a complaint before a UN watchdog against her detention following a military coup last year, their lawyers said.

Since a coup ousted her government in February 2021, plunging Myanmar into upheaval, the 76-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate has been in military custody and faces a raft of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.

Describing the situation as a "judicial kidnapping", human rights lawyers Francois Zimeray and Jessica Finelle said they had filed a complaint on behalf of her relatives with the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

"Her arrest was illegal, her detention is devoid of any legal basis, and her different trials violate the basic rules governing any legal procedure," read the complaint, seen by AFP.

"This is a kidnapping disguised as a trial, she is held incommunicado in defiance of all justice and resists with strength an unacceptable psychological torture.

"This is a tragic regression for Myanmar. Through the figure of Aung Sang Suu Kyi, the entire Burmese people is silenced, and its democratic aspirations are crushed."

Related:

After facing a string of "farcical charges", Aung San Suu Kyi has so far been sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison, but faces the prospect of more than 100 more years on 17 different charges, the lawyers said.

Under a previous junta regime, Aung San Suu Kyi spent long spells under house arrest in her family's lakeside mansion in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city.

Today, she is confined to an undisclosed location in the capital, with her links to the outside world limited to brief pre-trial meetings with lawyers.

"Can anyone conceive what this detention entails for a (soon) 77-year-old woman, who has already spent 15 years of her life deprived of liberty?" Zimeray and Finelle asked.

Source: AFP/aj

Related Topics

Myanmar Myanmar coup Aung San Suu Kyi

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us