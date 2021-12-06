Aung San Suu Kyi's jail sentence halved to 2 years: Myanmar state TV

Logo
Aung San Suu Kyi sentence reduced to 2 years from four: Myanmar state TV
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands on Dec 11, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman)

06 Dec 2021 10:16PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 10:29PM)
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has had her sentence reduced from four years to two after a partial pardon by the head of the military-appointed government, the country's state television reported on Monday (Dec 6).

Earlier in the day, a court in Myanmar found Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted in a Feb 1 coup, guilty of charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, drawing international outrage at what some critics described as a "sham trial".

Former president Win Myint also had his sentence for similar charges reduced to two by the junta chief, state-run broadcaster MRTV reported.

Both Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint will serve their sentences where they are currently being detained, in an undisclosed location, suggesting they will not be sent to prison.

Source: AGENCIES/jt

