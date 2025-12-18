Alleged Bondi shooters holed up in hotel for most of Philippines visit

DAVAO: The father-and-son duo alleged to have gunned down 15 people on Australia's Bondi Beach holed themselves up in a Philippines hotel for weeks and left a tip on their way out, staff members told AFP on Thursday (Dec 18).

Australian authorities are investigating whether Sajid Akram and his son Naveed trained with extremists last month during a trip to the southern Mindanao region where there is a long history of extremist insurgencies.

The Philippines says there is no evidence to suggest that the country was being used to coach terrorists.

The men entered the Philippines on Nov 1, with Davao listed as their final destination, immigration officials confirmed this week.

They checked into room 315 of the GV Hotel the same day, paying 930 pesos (about US$16) per night for the small room with two single beds.

The men typically only left their room for an hour or so each day and largely kept to themselves, night desk manager Angelica Ytang, 20, told AFP.

"They weren't approachable like other foreigners. Other foreigners usually chat with me, but they didn't," she said, adding her only interactions were with Naveed, while the father "always looked down" and avoided eye contact.