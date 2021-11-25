Australia considers unofficial boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics: Report

SYDNEY: Australia is considering not sending any government officials to the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing next year amid growing calls from lawmakers for an official diplomatic boycott, the Sydney Morning Herald said in a report on Thursday (Nov 25).

Australian politicians from the ruling Liberal-National coalition and the opposition Labor Party are urging the federal government to boycott the event, which will be held in China in February, the newspaper reported without citing a source.

A diplomatic boycott would involve not sending a delegation of officials, but allowing athletes to participate.

Australia's foreign affairs department and sports ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

President Joe Biden last week said the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims.

Britain has not yet made any decision on who will represent its government at the Olympics but Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support the idea of boycotts, his spokesman earlier this week said.