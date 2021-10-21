Australian rock lobsters a national security threat, says Hong Kong customs chief

HONG KONG: Rampant smuggling of Australian rock lobsters into mainland China is a national security threat, Hong Kong's new customs chief said on Thursday (Oct 21), as she vowed to crack down on the trade.

Lobsters are one of a number of products from Australia that China has restricted imports of as relations between the countries plunged.

But they remain a prized and much sought-after delicacy in mainland China.

Imports of Australian rock lobsters to Hong Kong - which maintains no restrictions on the crustaceans - have since skyrocketed, with suspicions that the vast majority end up on mainland tables.

Louise Ho was announced as the city's new customs commissioner on Thursday, the first woman to hold the position.

During her inaugural press conference, she explained why lobsters were one of her priorities when it comes to safeguarding China's national security.

"On the surface, it is a simple matter of smuggling lobsters, but these activities undermine our country's trade restrictions against Australia," Ho told reporters.

"Stopping lobster smuggling is a very important part of protecting national security, so we will pursue it diligently."