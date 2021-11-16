Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban

Lobsters are considered a delicacy in Chinese cuisine, and China had previously accounted for more than 90 per cent of Australia’s lobster exports.

The origin of the smuggled goods are still under investigation as the boxes seized were not labelled, according to Lui Siu-fai, the divisional commander of the customs’ Syndicate Crimes Investigation Bureau.

“I believe that most of the smuggled goods were (to be) shipped to China,” he said during a news conference Tuesday.

The customs' seizure of lobster comes weeks after a similar anti-smuggling operation in October saw authorities seize 5,300kg of Australian lobster worth about US$540,000 and arrest 13 people suspected to be connected to the case.

Officials said monthly imports of Australian lobster to Hong Kong have since more than doubled following the ban.

China’s lobster ban came after the Australian government pushed for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

China has since blocked trade on other Australian imports, such as wine, barley, cotton and coal.