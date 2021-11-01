Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Australia offers new permanent visas for Hong Kong nationals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Australia offers new permanent visas for Hong Kong nationals

Australia offers new permanent visas for Hong Kong nationals

A general view of the Central financial district during sunset, in Hong Kong, Mar 11, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

01 Nov 2021 01:49PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 01:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Australia will introduce two permanent residence visas for Hong Kong citizens who have been living in Australia, the government said on Monday (Nov 1).

About 9,000 Hong Kong citizens in Australia on temporary visas will be eligible to apply for the permanent visas, which open next March, said minister for immigration Alex Hawke.

Australia has been critical of Beijing's imposing a national security law in Hong Kong and changing its electoral system. Canberra says those moves undermine rights and the high degree of autonomy that China had guaranteed until 2047.

In the 18 months to July, about 6,000 Hong Kong citizens in Australia have been granted permanent visas, and 9,250 applications were filed, immigration department records show.

"These new visas will provide a pathway for temporary graduates and temporary skilled workers from Hong Kong currently in Australia on extended visas, and will build on the already close family connections and economic ties with Hong Kong that have existed for many years," Hawke said in a statement.

Both Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders will be eligible for the visas.

Related:

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

Hong Kong Australia China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us