Australia urges Myanmar to free detained economist

SYDNEY: Australia's foreign minister called on Sunday (Feb 6) for the "immediate release" of economist Sean Turnell, who has been detained by Myanmar's military junta for the past year.

Turnell, an Australian economics professor, was working as an adviser to civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi when he was arrested last February, just days after a military coup.

He has been charged with violating Myanmar's official secrets law and faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison if found guilty.

"Professor Turnell's detention is unjust, and we reject the allegations against him," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

"We once again call for Professor Turnell's immediate release."