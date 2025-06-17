Two arrested over murder of Australian in Bali: Police

DENPASAR: Two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of an Australian man at a villa on the popular Indonesian resort island of Bali have been arrested after a days-long manhunt, police said on Tuesday (Jun 17).

Authorities have been searching for two men after the shooting of Zivan Radmanovic, a 32-year-old Australian national, on Saturday.

He was killed when two people burst into his villa in the tourist area of Canggu and at least one opened fire. A second man, 34-year-old Sanar Ghanim, was seriously wounded in the attack.

One of the suspects was apprehended in the capital Jakarta while a second was to be returned from abroad, national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters, without identifying the country or giving details about the suspects.

"Regarding the shooting of Australian citizens, I already received reports from the regional police chief (in Bali). They have been secured," Listyo said.

"One is already in Jakarta, another is on his way from abroad, (they) will enter Jakarta."