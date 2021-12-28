Australian man charged with dealing drugs from retirement home

SYDNEY: An Australian man in his 60s has been charged with allegedly dealing prohibited drugs from his retirement home, police and local media said Monday (Dec 27).

Police said they arrested the man on Thursday after finding methamphetamine and cannabis during a vehicle stop.

They later searched his home in a retirement village in Dural, Sydney and uncovered LSD, more cannabis and a baton, the statement added.

The drug investigation began in June, police said.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph said the investigation was sparked when fellow residents at the retirement village raised concerns about the man's behaviour and visitors, with the newspaper reporting he was accused of dealing drugs from the facility.

A police spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the report was accurate.

The 62-year-old was charged with possessing and supplying prohibited drugs, having a weapon without a permit, and violating COVID-19 health orders.

He is due to appear in court on September 8.