Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Australia's Victoria reports 61 local COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Australia's Victoria reports 61 local COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria reports 61 local COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A lone man wearing a protective face mask sits at an unusually quiet State Library as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

21 Aug 2021 07:29AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 07:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: Australia's second most populous state Victoria reported 61 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Friday (Aug 20) evening, health officials said on Saturday.

There were an additional 16 local cases that were recorded on a rapid testing platform and will be reported in Sunday's numbers, officials said.

Melbourne, home to five million people, entered into its sixth lockdown since on Aug 5, just weeks after exiting the last one, to quell an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us