Thai man arrested for smuggling baby orangutans

BANGKOK: Thai police have arrested a man suspected of smuggling two baby orangutans into the kingdom, they said on Thursday (May 15), in a case linked to an international wildlife trafficking network.

The 47-year-old suspect was detained on Wednesday evening at a petrol station in a residential district of Bangkok while preparing to hand over the animals to a customer, police said in a statement.

Two infant orangutans - one about a year old, the other just one month - were found in a plastic basket wearing diapers, with a feeding bottle beside them, according to photos released by police.