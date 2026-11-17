Artificial intelligence adoption is not boosting profits for most companies, the head of Chinese technology giant Baidu said Tuesday (Nov 17), ahead of talks on the sensitive sector between the world's top two economies.

The health of the global AI investment boom is under question, as US chip titan Nvidia reports quarterly results later in the day - its first since former CEO Jensen Huang quit over a widening affair scandal.

Robin Li, chief executive of Baidu, spoke during a panel discussion with business leaders in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, which this week hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

Asked about the current global landscape for the technology, Li called the situation "urgent".

The "penetration and expansion of AI into the application layer has arguably fallen short of expectations", he said.

"While there is intense competition at the foundational level, can we say that companies are seeing higher revenues or increased profits after adopting AI?" Li asked.

"For most, the answer is no. If we fail to address this, the concern that AI might be a bubble could well become a reality," he added.