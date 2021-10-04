Bali airport to reopen to travellers from some countries on Oct 14: Indonesian coordinating minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia will reopen Bali's airport to some international travellers on Oct 14, said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan on Monday (Oct 4).

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Mr Pandjaitan said that the airport on the popular tourist island will be open for travellers from some countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates.

“Bali's Ngurah Rai Airport will be opened internationally on Oct 14, 2021, as long as it fulfils the provisions and requirements regarding quarantine, testing, and the readiness of the (COVID-19) task force.

"Every international arrival passenger must have proof of hotel booking for a minimum of eight days for quarantine at his own expense,” said the minister.

Bali’s international airport was closed in August for international travel following a deadly second wave of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.

Home to 4.3 million people, Bali is heavily dependent on tourism and the pandemic has taken a huge toll on its economy.

The province's economy contracted 9.3 per cent last year and in the first quarter this year, its gross domestic product (GDP) fell 9.85 per cent.