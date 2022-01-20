Bali beach releases endangered Indonesian turtles back to ocean

SANUR, Indonesia: A batch of 40 turtle hatchlings waddled towards the sea in Indonesia on Thursday (Jan 20) as part of a release on a beach on the country's most popular resort island of Bali.

The turtles, of the olive ridley and hawksbill species, were rescued from Bali beaches and a local conservation group has been urging volunteers to take part in their release, hoping to boost awareness of the need to protect endangered species.

"I participated because we can educate the public about why they should not kill these turtles," said Made Ayu Diah Permata at the island's Sanur beach.

"I hope that the turtles can continue to live in the wild so our children and grandchildren can see them."