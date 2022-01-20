Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Bali beach releases endangered Indonesian turtles back to ocean
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Bali beach releases endangered Indonesian turtles back to ocean

Bali beach releases endangered Indonesian turtles back to ocean

Baby Hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata), that were rescued from predators by the local conservation community, are seen before being released to the sea, in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sultan Anshori

20 Jan 2022 08:23PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 08:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SANUR, Indonesia: A batch of 40 turtle hatchlings waddled towards the sea in Indonesia on Thursday (Jan 20) as part of a release on a beach on the country's most popular resort island of Bali.

The turtles, of the olive ridley and hawksbill species, were rescued from Bali beaches and a local conservation group has been urging volunteers to take part in their release, hoping to boost awareness of the need to protect endangered species.

"I participated because we can educate the public about why they should not kill these turtles," said Made Ayu Diah Permata at the island's Sanur beach.

"I hope that the turtles can continue to live in the wild so our children and grandchildren can see them."

A girl holds a baby Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea), that was rescued from predators by the local conservation community and will be released to the sea, in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sultan Anshori
Volunteers prepare baby Hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata) that were rescued from predators by the local conservation community, to be released to the sea, in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sultan Anshori

Indonesia has become a hub of international trafficking of marine turtles, feeding demand from countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam and China.

Authorities recently sent 33 endangered green sea turtles rescued during a raid on poachers back to the ocean.

"Only (one to two per cent) of the sea turtles can survive the cycle of birth long enough to lay eggs - the number is very small," said Agus Budi Santoso, head of the Bali Natural Resources Conservation Center, which organises the releases.

"The more we release, the better it will be for the species," he added. Hawksbill turtles are classified as critically endangered according to World Wildlife Fund, and olive ridley turtles classified as vulnerable.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Indonesia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us